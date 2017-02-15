Cambodian PM Receives UN delegation

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, received here on Wednesday afternoon a UN delegation led by Ms. Claire Van der Vaeren, UN Resident Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative in Cambodia.

H.E. Eang Sophalleth, Assistant to the Cambodian premier, told reporters after the meeting that Samdech Techo Hun Sen expressed his appreciation to the UN agencies’ partnership with the Royal Government of Cambodia (RGC) and their contribution for the development of Cambodia after listening to the UN progress report, especially in the fields of education, human resources, economy, agriculture, climate change, natural disaster, and so on, made by Ms. Claire Van der Vaeren.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen also urged them to continue their close and good cooperation and partnership with the RGC and requested them to look for true information, added the assistant.

Besides, Ms. Claire Van der Vaeren also expressed thanks to Cambodia for having participated actively in UN peacekeeping operations and ratified the Paris Agreement.

