Cambodian PM Receives Two Foreign Guests

Source: AKP

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen held here this morning separate talks with Mr. Anthony F. Fernandes, Group Chief Executive Officer, AirAsia Bhd and Mr. Philipp Rosler, Head of Regional and Government Engagement and Member of the Managing Board of the World Economic Forum (WEF), on the sidelines of the WEF on ASEAN taking place in Phnom Penh.

Mr. Anthony F. Fernandes highly valued Cambodia’s role as the host country of the WEF on ASEAN 2017, saying that it reflects the development, peace, and political stability in the country. He also noted the potential of Cambodian youths.

For his part, Mr. Philipp Rosler thanked the Royal Government of Cambodia, especially the Cambodian premier, for accepting to be the host of WEF on ASEAN 2017.

Mr. Philipp Rosler expressed his surprise with numerous participants to the forum and with the Cambodian youth’s interest in attending yesterday’s open forum on The ASEAN Dream held at the Institute of Technology of Cambodia, Phnom Penh.

In reply, Samdech Techo Hun Sen expressed Cambodia’s delight to organise this world forum, stressing that it will provide the opportunity for the Cambodian civil servants and people, particularly the youths, to learn new experience and knowledge as what he wants is to narrow down the knowledge gap, not only between the Cambodian people themselves, but also between the Cambodian people and other people in the world.

