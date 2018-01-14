Cambodian PM Receives Two Chinese Investors

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, held separate talks with two major Chinese investors at his residence in Phnom Penh on Friday, a day after the Chinese premier’s official visit to the Kingdom.

In the meeting with Mr. Liu Liange, President of the Export-Import Bank of China, the Cambodian premier thanked the bank for its support to Cambodia’s priority development projects so far and asked it to push for another priority project, i.e. the Phnom Penh 2nd ring road project.

For the talk with Mr. Liu Qitao, Chairman of China Communications Construction Co., Ltd., Samdech Techo Hun Sen encouraged the company to build as soon as possible the Phnom Penh-Preah Sihanouk expressway, while Mr. Liu Qitao pledged to construct the expressway with good quality for the benefit of the Cambodian nation and people.

Related posts