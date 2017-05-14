Cambodian PM Receives Three Chinese Business Leaders

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, held separate talks with presidents of three leading Chinese companies, in Beijing, China yesterday afternoon, on the sidelines of the “Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation”.

According to the TVK special correspondent, the three business leaders informed the Cambodian premier of their respective investment activities in Cambodia, adding that they will continue to invest in the country thanks to its peace and stability.

Mr. Cao Peixi, President of China Huaneng Group, which collaborated with Royal Group, a leading Cambodian conglomerate, in the Lower Sesan II hydropower project in Stung Treng northeastern province, assured that this project will contribute actively to the socio-economic development of Cambodia and will not affect the environment.

For his part, Mr. Lu Wenjun, Chairman of China National Heavy Machinery Corporation, said since its operation in Cambodia in 2007, his company has achieved a lot of successes, especially in the construction of Stung Tatai hydropower dam in Koh Kong province under the BOT form, the construction of power grid to rural areas, and so on. Besides, he added, his company has also contributed to the humanitarian activities of the Cambodian Red Cross and to the capacity building of Cambodian human resources in the field of electricity.

Chairman of China Communications Construction Co., Ltd., Mr. Liu Qitao, affirmed that his company has already invested in 16 road construction projects in Cambodia with a total investment capital of some US$1,600 million. The company is planning to invest in building a 190-kilometre-long expressway between Phnom Penh capital and Preah Sihanouk province, which would begin before the end of this year and in constructing railways and ports in the Kingdom.

In reply, Prime Minister Hun Sen highly valued the three Chinese companies’ investment in Cambodia which has contributed importantly to the country’s socio-economic development.

