Cambodian PM Receives Thai Military Leader

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, received here this afternoon at the Peace Palace visiting Royal Thai Army Commander-in-Chief H.E. Gen. Chalermchai Sitthisad.

According to H.E. Eang Sophalleth, Assistant to the Cambodian Prime Minister, in the courtesy visit, H.E. Gen. Chalermchai Sitthisart briefly informed Samdech Techo Hun Sen about the outcome of his talks with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister H.E. Tea Banh, Minister of National Defense and other Cambodian army leaders on the military cooperation at the border area in order to boost more development along the common border of two nations.

For his part, Samdech Techo Hun Sen underlined the importance of relations between the two armies and asked them to act as diplomat of their respective countries in order settle any issue peacefully and not to allow it to spread to other fields.

