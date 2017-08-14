Cambodian PM Receives a Senior Vietnamese Official

Source: AKP

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen receives here this afternoon at the Peace Palace a visiting delegation of Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) led by H.E. Tran Thanh Man, President of the VFF Central Committee.

According to H.E. Eang Sophalleth, Assistant to the Cambodian premier, in the courtesy meeting, H.E. Tran Thanh Man told Samdech Techo Hun Sen of his visit, the purpose of which is to tighten the ties of friendship and cooperation between the two neighbouring nations.

H.E. Tran Thanh Man expressed his congratulations to Cambodia on her rapid progress and pledged to contribute to further strengthening the friendship and the cooperation between both countries for mutual benefits.

For his part, Samdech Techo Hun Sen encouraged both nations to further promote their cooperation in the fields of economy and tourism.

This morning, H.E. Tran Thanh Man also paid separate courtesy calls on Samdech Vibol Sena Pheakdei Say Chhum, Acting Head of State and President of the Senate; and Samdech Akka Moha Ponhea Chakrei Heng Samrin, President of the National Assembly of Cambodia.

Related posts