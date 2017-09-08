Cambodian PM Receives a Senior Chinese Official

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, received here this morning at the Peace Palace visiting Vice Chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) H.E. Wang Jiarui.

According to H.E. Kao Kim Hourn, Minister Attached to the Prime Minister, H.E. Wang Jiarui expressed the Government of China’s high attention to the current situation in Cambodia and its full support to the Royal Government of Cambodia’s legal action against the opposition party leader arrested for treason.

H.E. Wang Jiarui spoke highly of the good cooperation between the two nations and briefed the Cambodian premier on the new developments in China, as well as the country’s relations with its neighbours, including India, Vietnam and the Philippines.

For his part, Samdech Techo Hun Sen agreed with H.E. Wang Jiarui who affirmed that the success of Cambodia is China’s success, and the obstacle of Cambodia is China’s obstacle.

The Cambodian leader also expressed his gratitude to China for its assistance to Cambodia and his strong hope that Chinese President H.E. Xi Jinping will be reelected General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) during the 19th CPC National Congress in the coming October.

Prime Minister Hun Sen will pay a visit to Nanning, China from Sept. 11-13, 2017 to attend the China-ASEAN Expo and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit.

