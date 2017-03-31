Cambodian PM Receives a Senior Chinese Legislator

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, received here this afternoon at the Peace Palace visiting H.E. Chen Changzhi, Vice-Chairman of the Standing Committee of the 12th National People’s Congress (NPC) of China.

In the courtesy meeting H.E. Chen Changzhi expressed his congratulations on the achievements and development in Cambodia and reaffirmed that the Chinese government and people will continue to support and strengthen more cooperation with the Royal Government of Cambodia, H.E. Kao Kim Hourn, Delegate Minister Attached to the Prime Minister, told reporters.

For his part, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said the development of Cambodia is inseparable from the assistance and support from China. China always respects Cambodia’s sovereignty and vice-versa, he underlined.

Meanwhile, Samdech Techo Hun Sen requested China to continue promoting the bilateral trade and tourism.

According to H.E. Kao Kim Hourn, Samdech Techo Hun Sen expected that Cambodia would attract from 1 to 2 million Chinese visitors in the coming years, from the current 800,000.

Beside the bilateral cooperation, both sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues, including the South China Sea issue.

