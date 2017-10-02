Cambodian PM Receives President of National Legislative Assembly of Thailand

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, received here yesterday afternoon at the Peace Palace visiting H.E. Pornpetch Wichitcholchai, President of the National Legislative Assembly of Thailand.

In the meeting, H.E. Pornpetch Wichitcholchai recalled the long-lasting relationship between the two neighbouring countries which was further strengthened through the recent visit by Thai Premier H.E. Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha to Cambodia.

Both nations have been tightening and expanding physical infrastructure connectivity as well as people-to-people connectivity in order to boost their economic growth and trade exchange, he added.

H.E. Pornpetch Wichitcholchai also spoke highly of the close relations and good cooperation between the two countries’ legislative bodies.

In reply, Samdech Techo Hun Sen shared the same ideas as H.E. Pornpetch Wichitcholchai over the good relations and cooperation between Cambodia and Thailand, stressing that the recent visit by H.E. Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha reflected the strong relationship between the two nations.

The Cambodian premier also voiced his support to the relations and cooperation between both countries’ legislative bodies, and expressed his satisfaction with the two-way trade which reached now more US$5 billion, up from only US$4.3 billion in 2015.

