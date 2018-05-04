Cambodian PM Receives President of Minebea (Cambodia)

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, received here this morning President and Chief Executive Officer of Minebea (Cambodia) Co., Ltd. Mr. Yoshihisa Kainuma, after the celebration of the International Labour Day at Phnom Penh Special Economic Zone.

According to H.E. Sry Thammrong, Delegate Minister Attached to the Prime Minister, Mr. Yoshihisa Kainuma informed the Cambodian Premier of the progress of Minebea (Cambodia) whose investment capital reached currently US$170 million, up from only US$23 million in 2011, and of his company’s contribution to the smart city project in Phnom Penh capital, especially at Koh Pich.

The Minebea (Cambodia) president explained the expansion of investment capital by the confidence on the Royal Government of Cambodia led by Samdech Techo Hun Sen.

For his part, Samdech Techo Hun Sen reaffirmed his support to the company and spoke highly of its contribution to the Cambodian development, particularly to the smart city development project.

Samdech Techo Prime Minister underlined that the progress of Minebea (Cambodia) is in line with Cambodia Industrial Development Policy 2015-2025, and attributed its success to mutual trust.

