Cambodian PM Receives Minister of Water of Resources of China

Source: AKP

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen received here yesterday night visiting Minister of Water Resources of China H.E. E Jingping, on the sidelines of 3rd Mekong River Commission (MRC) Summit.

H.E. Eang Sophalleth, Assistant to the Cambodian Premier, told reporters that in the courtesy meeting, H.E. E Jingping conveyed the Chinese leaders’ greetings to Samdech Techo Hun Sen and affirmed that China will continue supporting Cambodia as well as promoting the fruitful cooperation with the Kingdom.

Regarding the cooperation in the field of irrigation, he added, there are five Mekong-Lancang irrigation projects, two of which have been well implemented in Cambodia.

The Chinese minister of water resources suggested the exchange of visit at the ministerial level, more discussions on irrigation, and promotion of Mekong-Lancang mechanism.

For his part, Samdech Techo Hun Sen spoke highly of the discussions on Mekong during three important events: Mekong-Lancang Summit in Phnom Penh, GMS Summit in Hanoi and this MRC Summit in Siem Reap.

The Cambodian leader encouraged the exchange of visit between both countries’ Ministry of Water Resources to further strengthen their relations and cooperation, and appreciated the 11 China-funded irrigation projects in Cambodia.

