Cambodian PM Receives Lao Foreign Minister

Source: AKP

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen received here this morning at the Peace Palace visiting H.E. Saleumxay Kommasith, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic.

In this courtesy meeting, H.E. Saleumxay Kommasith conveyed greetings from the Lao leaders to Samdech Techo Hun Sen and pledged to promote more cooperation between the two neighboring nations.

The Lao foreign minister said he will work with Cambodian Senior Minister H.E. Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation to strengthen the implementation of agreements approved by both countries’ leaders.

For his part, Samdech Techo Hun Sen thanked the Lao leaders for the greetings and appreciated the existing traditional friendship and cooperation between the two nations. He also expressed his delight to preside over the recent inauguration ceremony of the facilities at Trapeang Kriel (Cambodian province of Stung Treng)-Nong Nokkhiane (Lao province of Champasak) international border checkpoint.

