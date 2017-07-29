Cambodian PM Receives Lao Finance Minister

Source: AKP

Visiting Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic H.E. Somdy Douangdy paid a courtesy call on Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, at the Peace Palace, Phnom Penh yesterday afternoon.

H.E. Somdy Douangdy congratulated Samdech Techo Hun Sen and the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) on their victory in the recent Commune/Sangkat Council Election and spoke highly of Cambodia’s high economic growth.

The Lao finance minister also informed the Cambodian premier of his meeting with Cambodian Senior Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance H.E. Aun Porn Moniroth, saying that he drew a lot of experience related to financial management and policy from Cambodia.

In reply, Samdech Techo Hun Sen thanked his Lao counterpart H.E. Thongloun Sisoulith for his regards to him and for his congratulations to Cambodia on the successful organisation of Commune/Sangkat Council Election in June and on the economic progress.

The Cambodian premier also shared his own experience in national management as well as tax collection management and national revenue strengthening.

Prime Minister Hun Sen called on both countries to further consolidate their bilateral cooperation for common benefits.

