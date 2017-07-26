Cambodian PM Receives Japanese Ambassador

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, received courtesy call from Japanese Ambassador to Cambodia H.E. Horinouchi Hidehisa, here at the Peace Palace this morning.

H.E. Eang Sophalleth, Assistant to Samdech Techo Hun Sen told reporters after the meeting that, H.E. Horinouchi Hidehisa briefed the Cambodian premier on the programme of his visit to Japan in August.

Economic and trade cooperation, connectivity, human resource development, cultural cooperation, people-to-people exchange, establishment of a Consulate-General of Japan in Siem Reap province … will be the topics of discussion during the visit.

This forthcoming visit will be held at the same time when both countries mark the 25th anniversary of the dispatch of Japanese peacekeeping forces to Cambodia and the 60th anniversary the first Japanese Prime Minister’s visit to Cambodia.

Besides, Samdech Techo Hun Sen is scheduled to attend a business forum in Japan.

For his part, Prime Minister Hun Sen agreed in principle with the visit programme.

