Cambodian PM Receives IOC President’s Trophy

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has been awarded with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) President’s Trophy.

The award ceremony took place here this afternoon at the Peace Palace with many senior officials and distinguished guests in attendance.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen expressed thanks to the IOC for this prestigious award. “I, my wife, and my family have a great honor to receive the IOC President’s Trophy today. This award is for Cambodia as a whole, especially the athletes throughout the country who have contributed actively with me and the royal government to promoting the national sports sector and Olympic movement […],” he said.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen also laid stress on Cambodia’s commitment and preparations for the 32nd SEA Games in 2023.

