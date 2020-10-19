Cambodian PM Receives Greeting Message from Vietnamese Counterpart over Ongoing Flash Floods

Source: AKP

Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam H.E. Nguyen Xuan Phuc has sent a message of greetings to Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, when the latter has been hitting by flash floods.

According to the message AKP received this morning, the Vietnamese Premier expressed his sadness to learn that prolonged heavy rain has gravely affected many provinces and cities of Cambodia and caused severe flooding and damage to people and property.

“On behalf of the Government and people of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam, I would like to extend my sincere greetings to Samdech Techo Prime Minister and families of the flood-affected victims,” he said.

H.E. Nguyen Xuan Phuc expressed his conviction that under the leadership and care of Samdech Techo Prime Minister, the Cambodian people will overcome the hardship and return to normal life soon.

According to a report of the National Committee for Disaster Management, flash floods have so far hit 91 cities/districts/Khan in 19 of the 25 provinces and capital city, killing 25 people, leaving tens of thousands of families homeless and affected hundreds of thousands of agricultural land and a number of infrastructure.

