Cambodian PM Receives Governor of China’s Guangxi Province

Source: AKP

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen received H.E. Chen Wu, Governor of Guangxi province of China at the Lyuan Resort yesterday afternoon, during his stay in Nanning for the 14th ASEAN-China Expo.

In the meeting, H.E. Chen Wu thanked Samdech Techo Hun Sen for his participation in the opening ceremony of the 14th ASEAN-China Expo and highly valued the premier’s role and efforts in coordinating for the creation of this important event.

H.E. Chen Wu said he will send a delegation to work closely with Cambodian relevant ministries and institutions for more success of the 15th ASEAN-China Expo as Cambodia is an honorary country of the event and next year, Cambodia and China will mark the 60th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations while ASEAN and China will commemorate the 15th anniversary of their strategic partnership.

On the occasion, H.E. Chen Wu handed over US$1 million to Samdech Techo Hun Sen to support any activities for the national benefits.

So far, Samdech Techo Hun Sen has attended the ASEAN-China Expo ten times.

