Cambodian PM Receives GE Vice Chairman

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, received here this morning visiting Vice Chairman of General Electric Company (GE) Mr. John G. Rice.

According to H.E. Kao Kim Hourn, Delegate Minister Attached to the Prime Minister, this is Mr. Rice’s 5th courtesy visit to Samdech Techo Hun Sen.

On the occasion, Mr. John G. Rice thanked the Cambodian premier for the facilitation and support to the investment of GE in Cambodia and informed him of his company’s two important investment projects in the fields of electricity and health.

Mr. Rice said GE is conducting a feasibility study on the investment in a coal power plant in Preah Sihanouk province and on the construction of electric power distribution network.

Under the Developing Health Globally (DHG) programme, he added, GE has assisted 12 hospitals to have access to clean water in the first phase and 12 others will also benefit from this programme in the second phase.

For his part, Samdech Techo Hun Sen highly appreciated GE’s projects and business activities in Cambodia as well as Mr. John G. Rice’s personal experience.

Thanks to Mr. Rice’s experience and due to his retirement from GE, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said he will request His Majesty the King of Cambodia to nominate Mr. Rice as an advisor to the Royal Government of Cambodia.

In reply, Mr. John G. Rice expressed his delight and thanks to the premier for this honour and pledged to do his best to help further developing Cambodia.

