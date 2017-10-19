Cambodian PM Receives Former President of the European Council

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister, received here this morning visiting former President of the European Council, H.E. Herman Van Rompuy, Goodwill Ambassador of the Flemish Asociation for Development Cooperation and Technical Assistance (VVOB).

H.E. Herman Van Rompuy lauded the progress in Cambodia and informed the premier of his visit, the purpose of which is to contribute to further enhancing the education sector.

For his part, Samdech Techo Hun Sen welcomed VVOB’s intention to contribute to developing Cambodia’s education sector. He briefed his guest on the sector’s evolution, particularly after the collapse of the Khmer rouge regime in 1979, as well as its reform programme during the past four years and its challenges.

Cambodia now has 7,144 primary schools, 1,240 lower secondary schools, 486 high schools, and 115 higher education institutions with a total of some 3 million students.

During his recent 5,000-kilometre travel across the country, Prime Minister Hun Sen has contributed almost US$150 million to build physical infrastructure for different schools.

