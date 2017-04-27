Cambodian PM Receives Former New Zealand Counterpart

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, received here this afternoon at the Peace Palace visiting H.E. John Key, Former Prime Minister of New Zealand.

H.E. Kao Kim Hourn, Delegate Minister Attached to the Prime Minister, told reporters after the courtesy meeting that H.E. John Key highly appreciated Samdech Techo Hun Sen for his leadership which brought about remarkable progress to Cambodia in the past 30 years.

H.E. John Key told the Cambodian premier of his visit, stressing that he came to Cambodia as only a simple New Zealand citizen and Samdech Techo Hun Sen’s friend, to visit some health and education projects supported by Dr. Haruhisa Handa, a Japanese charitable person in Cambodia.

For his part, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said his leadership has given priority to human resource development and promotion of the quality of education in Cambodia.

Samdech Techo Prime Minister also briefed his guest on the commune/Sangkat council election to be held on June 4, 2017.

Besides, Samdech Techo Hun Sen and H.E. John Key discussed Cambodia-New Zealand bilateral relations, New Zealand’s scholarship programme for Cambodian students, and political situation in the region and the world.

