Cambodian PM Receives Former Malaysian Counterpart

Source: AKP

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen held talks here yesterday at the Peace Palace visiting former Prime Minister of Malaysia H.E. Tun Abdullah bin Haji Ahmad Badawi, Chairman of Malaysian Institute of Islamic Understanding, the premier’s assistant H.E. Eang Sophalleth told reporters.

In the courtesy meeting, H.E. Ahmad Badawi informed Samdech Techo Hun Sen of his visit, saying that he led a delegation of Malaysian Institute of Islamic Understanding to study the religious harmonisation and the current situation in Cambodia.

H.E. Ahmad Badawi also congratulated Samdech Techo Hun Sen on his leadership which brought about not only peace, political stability and development, but also national and religious harmonisation to the country.

For his part, Prime Minister Hun Sen laid stress on the Win Win policy which resulted in the current achievements, and briefed his guest on Cambodia’s participation in peacekeeping missions under the UN umbrella.

Regarding religious harmonisation, Samdech Techo Hun Sen underlined that the Royal Government of Cambodia is open to all religious beliefs, therefore the Cambodian people can enjoy their freedom of religion and live happily and harmoniously together.

Related posts