Cambodian PM Receives Foreign Culture and Tourism Ministers

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, received a delegation of culture and tourism ministers from different countries who came to Cambodia to attend the 2nd Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) Tourism Ministers Meeting and the 1st UNESCO/UNWTO International Conference on Sustainable Tourism and Heritage Cities.

The meeting took place this morning in Siem Reap province prior to the official opening ceremony of the above said international events.

According to H.E. Eang Sophalleth, Assistant to the Cambodian premier, the delegation was led by H.E. John Ameratunga, Minister of Tourism of Sri Lanka.

H.E. John Ameratunga congratulated Cambodia on the successful organisation of the Commune/Sangkat Council Election and the hosting of the 2nd ACD Tourism Ministers Meeting and the 1st UNESCO/UNWTO International Conference on Sustainable Tourism and Heritage Cities as well as on the tourism achievements.

For his part, Samdech Techo Hun Sen expressed warm welcome to the delegation and briefed them on the development of tourism sector in Cambodia, particularly in Siem Reap, pointing out that before, there were only two old hotels in this cultural province, but now there are 150 without counting guesthouses.

The premier said Cambodia’s tourism started from zero, but now the Kingdom attracted more than 5 million foreign visitors a year thanks to peace, security and the royal government’s Open Sky policy.

