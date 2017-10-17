Cambodian PM Receives Executive Director of ADPC

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, received here this morning at the Peace Palace visiting Executive Director of the Asian Disaster Preparedness Centre (ADPC) Mr. Krasae Chanawongse.

During the courtesy meeting, Mr. Krasae Chanawongse requested for Cambodia’s ratification for the operation of ADPC while seven other founding nations have already done so, H.E. Kao Kim Hourn, Delegate Minister Attached to the Prime Minister told reporters.

In reply, Samdech Techo Hun Sen pledged to push for the approval of the ratification documents by the Cambodian cabinet ministers in their meeting on Oct. 27 and the documents will be submitted to the National Assembly shortly. ADPC is an important institution as disasters such as flood, storm, fire, drought … have no border, he underlined.

Cambodia became a founding member of ADPC in 2012.

