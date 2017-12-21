Cambodian PM Receives Deputy Defense Minister of Vietnam

Source: AKP

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen received here this morning the visiting Deputy Defence Minister of Vietnam H.E. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh at the Peace Palace.

In his courtesy call on Samdech Techo Hun Sen, H.E. General Nguyen Chi Vinh briefed the purpose of his visit, said H.E. Eang Sophalleth, an Assistant to Cambodian Premier.

According to H.E. Eang Sophalleth, H.E. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh will meet Samdech Pichey Sena Tea Banh, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the National Defence to discuss on some cooperation on human resource training, sharing experiences and information on fighting colour revolutions, maritime and border patrol cooperation and other issues.

For his part, Samdech Techo Hun Sen urged both sides to enhance more cooperation and work closely, especially on information and experiences sharing on fighting the colour revolution, and natural disaster emergency respond.

