Cambodian PM Receives a Delegation of Two Chinese Companies

Source: AKP

Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, received yesterday afternoon Mr. Zhang Yuliang, Chairman of Greenland Holdings Group and Mr. Cheng Risheng, Chairman of Henan Transport Investment Group, during his stay in Beijing, China from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2 to attend the Communist Party of China (CPC) in Dialogue with World Political Parties High-level Meeting.

According to the premier’s official Facebook page, the two companies reaffirmed their intention to invest in Cambodia in contribution to boosting the Kingdom’s development in line with Chinese President Xi Jinping’s initiative One Belt One Road.

Both companies are planning to invest in the construction of an expressway, a satellite city, a vocational and educational centre, an international entertainment centre, and an investment bank in Cambodia.

For his part, Samdech Techo Hun Sen welcomed the two companies’ investment projects, saying that they would generate more than 20,000 jobs for Cambodian people. Moreover, he reiterated favorable conditions for foreign companies to invest in Cambodia, including the 100 percent foreign-owned businesses without local investment partners.

Related posts