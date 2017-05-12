Cambodian PM Receives Co-Chairs of WEF on ASEAN

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minster of the Kingdom of Cambodia, received here yesterday afternoon the co-chairs of World Economic Forum (WEF) on ASEAN 2017 in Cambodia.

On the occasion, Samdech Techo Hun Sen thanked all the co-chairs for their contribution to the organisation of the WEF on ASEAN in Phnom Penh with fruitful results.

The Cambodian premier expressed his high appreciation to the topics discussed at the forum attended by over 700 participants from 40 different countries.

The co-chairs lauded the excellent organisation of the WEF on ASEAN 2017 in Cambodia, stressing that this success is derived from the strong determination of the Cambodian premier, royal government and people.

This three-day WEF on ASEAN 2017 is co-chaired by six businessmen in the region and the world such as Mr. Jamaludin Ibrahim, Managing Director, President and Group Chief Executive Officer, Axiata Group Berhad; Mr. Wolfgang Jamann, Secretary General and Chief Executive Officer, Care International Switzerland; Mr. Jin Liqun, President of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank; Mr. John Rice, Vice Chairman of GE Hong Kong SAR; Ms. Tan Hooi Ling, Co-Founder, Grab Singapore; and Mr. Tevin Vongvanich, Chief Executive Officer of PTT Thailand.

