Cambodian PM Receives Chinese State Councilor

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, received a courtesy call from visiting Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs H.E. Wang Yi, here at the Peace Palace this morning, during the latter’s two-day (Oct. 11-12) official visit in Cambodia.

According to H.E. Eang Sophalleth, Assistant to the Cambodian Premier, H.E. Wang Yi conveyed to Samdech Techo Hun Sen greetings from Chinese top leaders, especially H.E. Xi Jinping, President of China and H.E. Li Keqiang, Chinese Premier.

The Chinese state councilor recalled Samdech Techo Hun Sen’s visit to China in February this year when the Chinese government and people were struggling against the COVID-19 pandemic, and appreciated Cambodia’s humanitarian heart when it welcomed the U.S. MS Westerdam cruise ship to dock at Sihanoukville of Preah Sihanouk province. Those acts reflect Cambodia’s care and kindness to the Chinese people and the world, he underlined.

H.E. Wang Yi also briefed Samdech Techo Hun Sen on the outcomes of his talks with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister H.E. Hor Namhong and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation H.E. Prak Sokhonn, regarding the comprehensive cooperation between Cambodia and China.

H.E. Wang Yi reiterated that China will continue to firmly support Cambodia to defend its sovereignty and dignity.

In response, Samdech Techo Hun Sen shared his high appreciation of the relationship between the two countries. He congratulated China on its success in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, saying that China has a population of more than 1 billion, but only a small number of people have so far been affected by the virus compared to other countries.

The Prime Minister also laid stress on Cambodia’s commitment to combat COVID-19 and thanked China for its support against the pandemic as well as its assistance for the development of Cambodia.

