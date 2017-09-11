Cambodian PM Receives Chinese Minister of International Liaison Department of CPC Central Committee

Source: AKP

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen received yesterday afternoon H.E. Song Tao, Minister of International Liaison Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), during his stay in Nanning, Guangxi province of China, for the 14th ASEAN-China Expo.

According to a statement released on the premier’s official Facebook page, in the meeting held at Liyuan Resort, H.E. Song Tao reaffirmed the good friendship and sisterhood between Cambodia and China.

China thanked Samdech Techo Hun Sen for his support to its core benefit and through the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership of Cooperation, the relationship between both nations has been further strengthened, he said.

H.E. Song Tao also underlined that China is ready to assist Cambodia, at its concrete possibility, when the Kingdom has any difficulty, and supports the promotion of stronger cooperation between the two countries through senior officials’ visit exchange as well as continues to help Cambodia in human resource training.

For his part, Samdech Techo Hun Sen thanked China for its continued support and assistance to Cambodia. He also briefed H.E. Song Tao on Cambodia’s current political and social situation and economic stability, stressing that Cambodia’s progress is inseparable from the contribution of China.

Related posts