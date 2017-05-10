Cambodian PM Receives AIIB President

Source: AKP

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen received visiting Mr. Jin Liqun, President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), at the Peace Palace, Phnom Penh yesterday afternoon.

During the courtesy meeting, Mr. Jin Liqun highly valued Cambodia’s progress, saying that the country has high potential for development. Moreover, he lauded the political stability and peace in Cambodia as well as the royal government’s supporting policy for investors.

Cambodia is on the right track with high potential, and AIIB will continue to support the development of the Kingdom, he underlined.

Mr. Jin Liqun also appreciated Cambodia for hosting the World Economic Forum (WEF) on ASEAN 2017 and expressed the AIIB’s honour to be a co-chair of this world event.

For his part, Samdech Techo Hun Sen thanked AIIB for being a co-chair of the WEF on ASEAN 2017 and highlighted key prioritised sectors for Cambodia’s development, including human resources, physical infrastructure, water supply, and electricity.

In addition, the Cambodian premier laid stress on the country’s efforts to attract investment capital to boost the industrial development beside agricultural development.

