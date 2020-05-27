Cambodian PM Receive Thai Ambassador

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen received here this morning at the Peace Palace Thai Ambassador to Cambodia H.E. Panyarak Poolthup.

According to H.E. Eang Sophalleth, Assistant to the Cambodian Premier, the Thai diplomat extended his condolences for the recent passing of Samdech Techo Hun Sen’s mother-in-law and spoke highly of Cambodia’s effective measures in containing the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

H.E. Panyarak Poolthup also briefed the Premier on the Royal Thai Embassy’s instructions to all Thai businessmen and investors on COVID-19 prevention, and contributed 2 million baht (more than US$60,000) to Cambodia’s campaign against COVID-19 on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two Kingdoms.

For his part, Samdech Techo Hun Sen expressed thanks to the Thai ambassador and leaders for their condolence messages over his mother-in-law’s passing away.

Samdech Techo Prime Minister also lauded the measures taken by the Thai government and as a result, more than 90,000 Cambodian migrant workers who have so far returned home, have not been infected with the COVID-19 pandemic.

