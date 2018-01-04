Cambodian PM Reaffirms Equity Fund for Workers

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, reaffirmed here this morning the royal government’s social equity fund package for all the workers.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of a new treatment building in the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said some 3 million workers, both in the formal and informal economic activities, will benefit from the social fund package.

This is the Royal Government of Cambodia’s commitment to promote social welfare and protection for the public, especially the workers, he underlined.

The premier also expressed his appreciation for progress of health sector in the country.

To enhance the social welfare’s value, the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) has so far signed cooperation agreements with three national hospitals, 100 referral hospitals and 680 health centres throughout the country.

