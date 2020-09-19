Cambodian PM Reaffirms Commitment to Continue Maintaining Political and Macroeconomic Stability

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has reiterated the Royal Government’s strong determination to continue maintaining political and macroeconomic stability regardless of COVID-19 crisis.

“Despite any circumstances, the Royal Government reaffirmed its commitment to uphold its mastership of two priorities – continue maintaining political stability, the key foundation for situation management, and keeping macroeconomic stability, preventing inflation and augmentation of commodity prices on market […],” said Samdech Techo Hun Sen in his message to his compatriots on the occasion of the International Day of Peace (Sept. 21).

COVID-19 crisis has been hitting economically and socially almost all countries, including Cambodia, he continued, stressing that the spread of COVID-19 and the economic crisis have posed great threat to the development attained by Cambodia in the past 30 years of its history.

According to economists and major international institutions, he said, Cambodia’s economic growth would drop by 1.9 percent this year.

In addition to the COVID-19 crisis, the competitions between superpowers have made the global situation more complex and tense, the Cambodian Premier said, adding that some superpowers have adopted the policy of unilateralism and protectionism putting unprecedented pressure on the international order based on law and multilateralism which had maintained the world’s peace and prosperity for nearly 75 years.

In this context, some Western powers have been systematically cooperating in pressuring Cambodia to follow their own political path, as they did in the 1970s-1980s by abusing the principle of equality and sovereignty between States and the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries as enshrined in the UN Charter and international laws.

“Cambodia’s bitter experience in the past and the successful implementation of the ‘Win-Win policy’ have made Cambodians aware of the value of peace and the necessity of peace and stability, the foundation for development,” Samdech Techo Hun Sen said.

Related posts