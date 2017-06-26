Cambodian PM Reacts Against Some Social Media Users

Source: AKP

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen reacted here this morning against some users of social media, mainly Facebook.

Addressing at a graduation ceremony of the Royal School of Administration, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said some social media users’ acts are unacceptable.

This reaction was made after some Facebook users posted and shared that Samdech Techo Hun Sen was killed in a plane crash yesterday. “This (fake) news can cause chaos in the society,” the premier stressed.

“Is this the freedom of expression?” asked Samdech Techo Hun Sen, calling on authorities to take action against the one who posted this fake news.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen added that some people have even commented that they do not have weapon, so how they can make war. “But, don’t forget that war can be provoked by tongue,” he underlined.

