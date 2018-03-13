Cambodian PM Re-appeals for Peace Keeping

Source: AKP

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen recalled here this morning to all his compatriots to take part in maintaining the exiting peace.

“No peace, no development. Cambodia needs to be the owner of its own nation without coercion from any other country,” underlined the Premier at the inauguration ceremony of a four-kilometre portion of National Road No. 1, from Monivong Bridge (Kbal Thnal) to Sangkat Veal Sbov in Khan Chbar Ampov, Phnom Penh.

He added that with peace, he is able to inaugurate tomorrow a new bridge in Kampong Cham province built by Cambodian engineers.

The Royal Government of Cambodia has been paying high attention to infrastructure development projects funded the national budget, grant aids and concessional loans from friendly countries and international financial institutions.

