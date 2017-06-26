Cambodian PM Re-affirms His Party’s Victory in the Commune/Sangkat Council Election

Source: AKP

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen re-affirmed his ruling Cambodian People’s Party’s victory in the June 4 Commune/Sangkat Council Election, after the National Election Committee released the election’s official result yesterday.

“CPP is the winning party of the Commune/Sangkat Council Election. CPP won 1,156 communes/Sangkat, or more than 2/3 of the total 1,646 communes/Sangkat throughout the country,” said this morning the premier on his official Facebook page.

This result show clearly the people’s and youths’ landslide support for CPP, he underlined.

“I would like to thank profoundly all party members and all compatriots who have supported and voted for CPP to maintain peace and continue the national development,” he said.

CPP remains a strong and reliable party in Cambodia, said Samdech Techo Hun Sen, adding that this victory showed clearly the CPP’s next victory in the 6th national election in July 2018.

