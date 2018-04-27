Cambodian PM Re-affirms Government’s Commitment to Develop the Northeastern Provinces

Source: AKP

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen of the Kingdom of Cambodia has reaffirmed the Royal Government of Cambodia (RGC)’s commitment and efforts to develop the northeastern provinces under the framework of Development Triangle Area (DTA).

Addressing to the inauguration ceremony of the US$12 million University of Kratie in Kratie provincial city this morning, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said the northeastern part of the country has extensively been developed.

According to the Premier, since 1998, the RGC has spent approximately US$400-500 million to support different development projects related to physical infrastructure construction, education, etc. under the Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam DTA framework.

All the northeastern provinces of Cambodia are part of DTA initiated by the leaders of Cambodia, Laos, and Vietnam.

There are 13 provinces in the triangle area of the three nations – Stung Treng, Rattanakiri, Mondulkiri, and Kratie in Cambodia; Attapeu, Saravan, Se Kong and Champasak in Lao PDR; and Dak Lak, Dak Nong, Gia Lai, Kon Tum and Binh Phuoc in Vietnam. This area covers 144.3 thousand square kilometres with a total population of some 6.5 million people, representing 19.3 percent and 6.1 percent of the total area and population of the three countries.

