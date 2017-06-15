Cambodian PM Re-affirms the Case of Former President of Opposition Party

Source: AKP

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen re-affirmed here this morning about the case of self-imposed exiled opposition politician Sam Rainsy, former President of the Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP).

This reaction was raised in his public speech at a graduation ceremony of the Paññāsāstra University after the Royal Government of Cambodia lifted an order barring Mr. Sam Rainsy from entry to the country in 2016.

According to Samdech Techo Hun Sen’s remarks, the former President of CNRP can return to the country as he wishes, but he has to face the legal procedure.

The former CNRP’s President fled Cambodia in November 2015 after facing legal action, since he was the President of that political party. He resigned from this post in February.

There are seven different complaints against him between 2016 and 2017, of which a lawsuit for incitement related to the murder of a political and social analyst Mr. Kem Ley, and six others are defamatory cases filed by National Assembly President Samdech Akka Moha Ponhea Chakrei Heng Samrin, Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen, Deputy Prime Minister H.E. Hor Namhong, Minister Attached to the Prime Minister H.E. Som Soeun, and Miss Thy Sovantha, a social activist.

