Cambodian PM Presides over Cambodia-China Trade and Tourism Promotion Forum 2017

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, presided over the Cambodian-China Trade and Tourism Promotion Forum 2017, in Beijing yesterday afternoon, as part of his two-day official visit in China.

According to Samdech Techo Hun Sen’s official Facebook page, the event, organised at China World Hotel attracted many Chinese businessmen and investors as well as key officials from the trade and tourism sectors.

Addressing to the event, Samdech Techo Hun Sen congratulated and appreciated the cooperation between the Ministries of Commerce and Tourism of Cambodia and China in hosting this event aiming to provide an opportunity for the investors and businessmen of both nations to discuss and learn more about trade and tourism potential and other sectors.

Cambodia will open trade centre in different Chinese provinces to exhibit her model products, books and other documents on trade, tourism, culture, and investment in Cambodia, he underlined. The Cambodian premier also called on Chinese businessmen to further invest in Cambodia, assuring favorable investment conditions for them as well as peace, security, political and macro-economic stability, etc.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen highly valued Chinese President H.E. Xi Jinping’s “Belt and Road” Initiative which plays a key role, not only in boosting China’s economy and trade, but also in enhancing connectivity and cooperation in all domains between countries in the region and the world.

In the past ten years, the trade exchange between Cambodia and China has seen an increase by 26 percent on average. Last year, the two-way trade reached US$4.8 billion (Cambodia exported US$830 million worth of products to China).

China is the biggest investors in Cambodia with total investment capital of US$5.1 billion in 2016. Meanwhile, the Kingdom attracted 830.000 Chinese visitors, up 20 percent a year earlier.

