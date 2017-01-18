Cambodian PM Presides Over a Business Meeting between Cambodian and Swiss Businessmen

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, presided over this morning a business meeting hosted by the Cambodian Ministry of Commerce and Swiss-Asian Chamber of Commerce.

According to the premier’s official Facebook page, this event, taking place in Davos-Kloster, attracted 100 leading Swiss, American, EU and Asian investors.

On the occasion, Samdech Techo Hun Sen highlighted the Cambodian investment potential and reform programme as well as the country’s economic achievements and development. He also invited the investors to attend the World Economic Forum on ASEAN to be hosted by Cambodia in May this year.

Mr. Urs Lustenberger, the Chairman of the Swiss Asian Chamber of Commerce, and Mr. Pierre Tami, Social Entrepreneur from Cambodia, expressed warn welcome to Samdech Techo Hun Sen ‘s presence at the meeting to inform them about Cambodia’s investment potential and opportunities.

There was also a Q/A session between the participants and H.E. Aun Porn Moniroth, Senior Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance; H.E. Sun Chanthol, Senior Minister and Minister of Public Works and Transport; H.E. Pan Sorasak, Minister of Commerce; and H.E. Sok Chenda Sophea, Delegate Minister and Secretary General of the Council for the Development of Cambodia.

