Cambodian PM Pays Courtesy Call on His Imperial Highness Crown Prince of Japan

Source: AKP

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen paid this noon a courtesy visit to His Imperial Highness Crown Prince Naruhito of Japan, according to his official Facebook page.

On the occasion, the Cambodian premier conveyed greetings from His Majesty Norodom Sihamoni, King of Cambodia, to His Imperial Highness Crown Prince Naruhito.

This courtesy call further tightens the ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries for mutual benefits.

