Cambodian PM Pays Courtesy Call on Chinese President

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, paid a courtesy visit to Chinese President H.E. Xi Jinping, in Beijing on May 17 during his two-day official visit in China.

H.E. Xi Jinping expressed warm welcome to Samdech Techo Hun Sen and highly appreciated his presence at the Belt and Road Forum (BRF) for International Cooperation and his official visit in China.

The Chinese president said under the comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation, the relations between both nations have been being strengthened and expanded for mutual benefits, and hoped that the two-way trade will reach US$6 billion by 2020. He also spoke highly of the achievements of the inter-governmental committee of the two countries in carrying out the “Belt and Road” Initiative.

According to H.E. Xi Jinping, the Chinese government has decided to extend 1,200 billion Yuan in grant aid to Cambodia for school construction, rural infrastructure development, and water well digging; and another 450 million Yuan as grant financing for expanding the capacity of a military hospital in providing treatment to veterans and the public.

For his part, Samdech Techo Hun Sen expressed his gratitude for China’s support and requested the Chinese side to help Cambodia build her capacity in national defence and security as well as to increase financial cooperation in order to speed up the Kingdom’s socio-economic development.

On behalf of His Majesty Norodom Sihamoni, King of Cambodia, Samdech Techo Hun Sen invited H.E. Xi Jinping to pay another state visit to Cambodia in 2018 to mark the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between both nations.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen and H.E. Xi Jinping also discussed the joint fight against cross-border crimes, human trafficking and terrorism, and regional and international issues, mainly the relations between China and the U.S.

