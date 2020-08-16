Cambodian PM to Participate in 3rd MLC Leaders’ Meeting Later This Month

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, will participate in the 3rd Mekong-Lancang Cooperation (MLC) Leaders’ Meeting, to be held virtually on Aug. 24, 2020.

The participation will be made at the invitation of H.E. Thongloun Sisoulith, Prime Minister of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic, co-chair with H.E. Li Keqiang, Premier of the People’s Republic of China, according to a press release of the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation made public this morning.

Samdech Techo Prime Minister will be accompanied by H.E. Hor Namhong, Deputy Prime Minister, H.E. Prak Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Dr. Aun Pornmoniroth, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy and Finance, H.E. Cham Prasidh, Senior Minister, Minister of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation, and H.E. Sun Chanthol, Senior Minister, Minister of Public Works and Transport, as well as a number of senior government officials.

Under the theme “Enhancing Partnership for Shared Prosperity”, the Leaders will review the progress made pursuant with the directions set by the Sanya Declaration in 2016; Phnom Penh Declaration in 2018; and the Five-Year Action Plan on MLC (2018-2022), chart future directions for widening cooperation, and further promote the mutual trust as well as strengthen partnership among the MLC countries. The Leaders will also focus on the MLC’s collective efforts in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and promoting the post COVID-19 socio-economic recovery.

The 3rd MLC Leaders’ Meeting will highlight the significance of sustained peace and long term sustainable development in the Mekong-Lancang region as well as promote peaceful co-existence among the MLC countries.

Related posts