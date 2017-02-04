Cambodian PM Not to Support Internationalisation of Rohingya Issue

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sèn, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has expressed his stance not to support the internationalisation of Rohingya issue, while meeting with visiting President of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar H.E. U Htin Kyaw, at the Peace Palace, Phnom Penh this morning.

“Samdech Techo Hun Sen said in the talks that Cambodia disagrees with the attempt to internationalise the Rohingya issue, considering it as an internal issue of Myanmar, and the ASEAN Charter prohibits the interference in the internal affairs of each Member State,” according to a Facebook post of Minister of Information H.E. Khieu Kanharith.

At the same time, the Cambodian premier invited H.E. U Htin Kyaw or his representative to attend the World Economic Forum on ASEAN to be hosted by Cambodia in May this year, he added.

For his part, H.E. U Htin Kyaw expressed his appreciation to learn more experience from Cambodia. “We’ve just came to power for about one year, therefore the Royal Government of Cambodia’s experience is very necessary for us,” said the Myanmar leader quoted by H.E. Khieu Kanharith.

H.E. U Htin Kyaw also promised to provide scholarships for Cambodian students who want to learn Burmese, while Samdech Techo Hun Sen suggested the student exchange programme between both countries.

The high level Myanmar delegation led by its President H.E. U Htin Kyaw arrived in Phnom Penh yesterday for a four-day state visit in Cambodia. Following his arrival, H.E. U Htin Kyaw was received in a Royal Audience by His Majesty King Norodom Sihamoni at the Royal Palace.

This morning, after the bilateral talks with Samdech Techo Hun Sen, H.E. U Htin Kyaw visited Wat Phnom historical site, before leaving in the afternoon for Siem Reap cultural province to visit famous ancient temples, including Angkor Wat, Bayon, Taphrom and Banteay Srei, as well as Sras Srang, and some other major tourist attractions in the province such as Angkor National Museum, Artisans Angkor, Angkor Village Theatre, and Night Market.

