Cambodian PM: No Peace, No Democracy, No Human Rights

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, said this morning that without peace, there will be nothing even democracy and human rights.

“Peace is the main drive for everything including democracy, human rights and development …,” said the premier at a get-together with over 15,000 workers from 20 factories in Chamkar Daung area, Khan Dangkor, Phnom Penh.

“There is no democracy, no human rights during wartime, only peace that gives birth to them,” he underlined.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen also expressed Cambodia’s commitment to continue strengthening democratisation process and defending peace in the country although a political party would be dissolved in accordance with the law. Cambodia will continue the national election process even without that political party, he said.

The Prime Minister appealed to his compatriots who love Khmers not to destroy democracy in Cambodia and those who are pro-foreignism not to make Cambodia “repeat its old trace” (return to the dark period).

