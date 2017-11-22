Cambodian PM: NEC Not To Encounter Deadlock

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has affirmed that the resignation of the Vice President and other two members of the National Election Committee (NEC) will not make this institution in a deadlock situation.

“The National Assembly can elect the substitutes from other political parties,” said the Cambodian premier this morning at a get-together with more than 13,500 factory workers and employees in Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh.

According to Samdech Techo Hun Sen, for the post of NEC Vice President, the substitute can come from the FUNCIPEC Party while the other members can be from the Khmer National Party and civil society organisations.

Cambodia will continue to organise the national election on July 29, 2018 as planned, he underlined.

There are some 8.38 million people registered for next year’s national election. Of the number, 536,674 were registered during the Sept. 1-Nov. 9 period or 33 percent of the estimated 1,626,252 added to the list.

Chaired by H.E. Sik Bun Hok, NEC is composed of nine members. Its Vice-Chairman, H.E. Kuoy Bun Roeun, and other two members, H.E. Rong Chhun and H.E. Ms. Te Manyrong, have resigned.

Related posts