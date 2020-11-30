Cambodian PM Names First Community Infection as Nov. 28 Community Event

Source: AKP

Head of the Royal Government of Cambodia, Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, has dubbed the first-ever community transmission case of COVID-19 as the Nov. 28 Community Event to avoid any possible discrimination, and called for tightening of quarantine and preventive measures.

While presiding over the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of 38 streets in Siem Reap provincial city this morning, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said 14 people had been tested positive for the virus just two days after the Nov. 28 incident.

According to the Premier, another case is waiting for the confirmation from the Pasteur Institute of Cambodia.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen appealed to all competent authorities to speed up and expand contact tracing and testing, and encouraged all those coming in direct and indirect contact with the Nov. 28 Community Event to do the test free of charge and to strictly follow the quarantine procedures instructed by the Ministry of Health.

The Prime Minister stressed that to win the COVID-19 pandemic, we need to be submissive and fearful, but not to get into panic or shock which could lead to the loss of control.

As of this morning, there are in total 323 confirmed cases in Cambodia, including 207 Cambodians, 45 French, 18 Chinese, 13 Malaysians, 9 Indonesians, 9 Americans, 6 British, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 3 Indians, 2 Hungarians, 2 Pakistanis, 1 Belgian, 1 Kazakhstani, and 1 Polish. Of them 301, or 93.20 percent have recovered with no fatal case.

