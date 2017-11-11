Cambodian PM Meets Vietnamese President in Da Nang

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, held talks with Vietnamese President and Chair of APEC 2017 H.E. Tran Dai Quang, this morning on the sidelines of the Informal Dialogue between ASEAN and APEC Leaders in Da Nang, Vietnam.

According to the National Television of Kampuchea (TVK), both leaders discussed the strengthening and expansion of relations and cooperation in all domains between the two neighbouring countries in the bilateral and multilateral framework.

They also spoke highly of the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Cambodia-Vietnam diplomatic ties and suggested the exchange of visit at all levels, especially between their peoples.

H.E. Tran Dai Quang expressed his warm welcome to Samdech Techo Hun Sen’s presence at the Informal Dialogue between ASEAN and APEC and lauded his meaningful keynote address at the event.

