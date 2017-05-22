Cambodian PM Meets Outgoing Indian Ambassador

Source: AKP

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen received H.E. Naveen Srivastava, outgoing Ambassador of India to Cambodia, this morning at the Peace Palace, Phnom Penh.

In the farewell meeting, the outgoing Indian ambassador expressed his condolences over the loss of four Cambodian peacekeepers during their mission in Central African Republic, and underlined the good cooperation between the Cambodian and Indian blue helmet troops in South Sudan, H.E. Sry Thamrong, Delegate Minister Attached to the Prime Minister told reporters after the meeting.

H.E. Naveen Srivastava spoke highly of the good relations between the two countries, especially in the fields of trade, culture and tourism, adding that India wants to have a direct flight between both countries.

In reply, Samdech Techo Hun Sen shared the same ideas with the outgoing Indian diplomat over the good relationship and cooperation between Cambodia and India and the importance of direct flight between the two countries.

The Cambodian premier recalled India’s assistance in grant aids and loans to Cambodia, stressing that India is the first democratic country that recognised Cambodia after the national liberation from the Khmer Rouge genocidal regime.

Related posts