Cambodian PM Meets Lao President

Source : AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, paid this morning a courtesy call on Lao President H.E. Bounnhang Vorachith, during his visit in Laos to talk about the border tension between the two nations.

According to the Cambodian premier’s official Facebook page, this meeting took place after Samdech Techo Hun Sen and his Lao counterpart H.E. Thongloun Sisoulith held a joint press conference following their border talks.

In the meeting, Samdech Techo Hun Sen expressed his delight for having taken part in finding a solution to the border dispute on time, stressing that all problems can be solved through negotiations.

Prime Minister Hun Sen also thanked Laos for choosing the Win Win solution. Both nations will strengthen their friendship and cooperation in order to transform the common border into an area of development and peace, he added.

After the courtesy meeting, Samdech Techo Hun Sen was invited to a lunch reception hosted by Lao Prime Minster H.E. Thongloun Sisoulith in honour of the Cambodian high-level delegation before returning home.

