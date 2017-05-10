Cambodian PM Meets His Lao Counterpart

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, received here yesterday afternoon at the Peace Palace visiting Prime Minister of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic H.E. Thongloun Sisoulith.

In the meeting, the two leaders spoke highly of the existing bilateral cooperation between the two neighbouring nations.

H.E. Thongloun Sisoulith congratulated Cambodia on hosting the World Economic Forum on ASEAN 2017 and on her rapid development, especially in Phnom Penh.

For his part, Samdech Techo Hun Sen thanked H.E. Thongloun Sisoulith for his presence at the WEF being hosted by Cambodia from May 10 to 12.

Besides, both leaders exchanged views on border issue, the two nations’ connectivity including a cross-border bridge construction (Tonle Ropov) to promote their peoples’ living standard.

